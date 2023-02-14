For fear of Russia, Moldova vetoes fans in match against Serbia

Moldova has banned fans from attending a soccer match against a Serbian team, officials said on Tuesday, a day after the country’s president said Serbian saboteurs could be part of an alleged coup plot. from the Kremlin.

The Moldovan Football Association said it was “informed by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova about the impossibility” of allowing fans to attend a game on Feb. 16 in Chisinau between FC Sheriff of Tiraspol and FK Partizan. from Belgrade.

The federation said it would allow fans to receive refunds, but did not offer an explanation for the move. “We apologize to football fans for the inconvenience caused,” the association said in a statement.

President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Monday (13) of planning a coup d’état to overthrow the Moldovan government with the help of citizens of Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia. She said Moscow was aiming to derail Moldova’s bid to join the European Union and use its strategic location on the border with Ukraine in the war.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said on Tuesday he did not know anything about the possible involvement of citizens of the country in an attempted coup and would try to contact Chisinau for more details.

Moldovan border police said on Monday that 12 Serbs had been refused entry into the country, although none had been detained.

