Lula signs provisional measure that resumes Minha Casa, Minha Vida

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed today (14) the provisional measure that determines the resumption of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program. 2 million housing units should be delivered by 2026. The ceremony took place after the delivery of two housing developments in Santo Amaro da Purificação, with a total of 684 apartments.

In his speech, Lula said that he chose the municipality of Recôncavo Baiano for its symbolism. The city has a diverse artistic and cultural heritage, which includes churches of historical value and terreiros with great social representation.





The municipality is also known for being the birthplace of singers Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia. “I came here because I had an extraordinary friend here. She wasn’t famous, she wasn’t a singer. But she was a woman for whom I had a deep respect, who was the mother of all those who became famous, Dona Canô”, she said in reference to the mother of Caetano and Bethânia.

“Several times I came here I went to Dona Canô’s house because she represented, in my opinion, a rare intelligence of the people of Bahia”, he added about the matriarch who died at the age of 105 in 2012.

resumption of works

In all, 2,700 housing units of Minha Casa, Minha Vida were delivered simultaneously, which had work stopped in nine municipalities in six Brazilian states.

The housing developments delivered in Santo Amaro had been initially contracted in 2013. According to the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Maria Rita Serrano, the works of the apartments were 94% completed in 2016, but were abandoned by the following governments. As a result, the properties needed to be renovated before being passed on to the beneficiary families.

The president said that from now on, it will be one of the government’s priorities to resume works that were stopped in previous governments.

“From today I will start traveling around Brazil with my ministers. I will visit cities, visit roads. And we are going to make sure that all the works that are at a standstill are built again, ”he said.

This process will, according to the president, help boost the country’s economy. “Only in the field of education we have more than 4,000 works stopped. In all, there are 14,800 works stopped. And we are going to start playing all of them so that this country can walk again, spin, turn and produce economic growth”, he emphasized.