In Bahia, guidelines aim to protect the work of lambs during Carnival

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) of Bahia presented this Tuesday (14) details of the agreement that provides for the minimum working conditions to be offered to lambs in Carnival this year by blocks and carnival entities. These professionals are responsible for taking care of the safety of the block revelers, holding the ropes that limit the members’ area.

The guidelines for negotiation between workers and employers are already contained in a Term of Adjustment of Conduct signed years ago between the MPT of Bahia and the entities. Among the highlights of the agreement are the availability of protective equipment such as gloves and ear protectors; work accident insurance; and guarantee that pregnant women and minors under 18 will not be hired for the service.

“The TAC provided an increase of more than 15% in this daily rate, which was R$ 53, became R$ 60, all attention focused on the supply of PPE [equipamento de proteção individual], the supply of food of the minimum acceptable standard, the supply of water, the possibility of being authorized to go to the bathroom. There is also a fine forecast, ranging from R$ 12,000 to R$ 30,000 per breached clause.

According to the Lamb Workers Union of Bahia (Sindcorda), at least 15,000 professionals will be hired to work at Carnival in Salvador.

The hiring of lambs is now regulated by a permanent document that extends to any event that has the participation of Salvador’s carnival entities.

This regulation was the main novelty of the conduct adjustment term signed between the Public Ministry of Labor and 17 carnival entities in Salvador in 2016.

The TAC does not need to be renewed from year to year, as its validity is indefinite and includes even new carnival entities that have not signed the document.