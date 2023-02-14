PGR denounces 139 more people for anti-democratic acts

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced another 139 people for their participation in the anti-democratic acts of January 8. The rapporteur for the cases is Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Of those denounced, 137 were arrested red-handed inside the Planalto Palace and two people were arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes with rockets, knives, tear gas and items for making a “Molotov cocktail”.

The group is accused of the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage against the Union’s property and deterioration of listed property.

In the complaints, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) argues that “everyone shouted slogans demonstrating the intention to depose the legitimately constituted government” and that the objective was “to implement a military government, prevent the exercise of Constitutional Powers and depose the government legitimately constituted and which had taken office on January 1, 2023”.

So far, 835 people have been denounced, 645 of which were inciters (they participated in the acts or were arrested in front of the Army Headquarters, but did not deface the buildings), 189 direct perpetrators of the invasion, vandalism and depredation, and one public agent by default. According to data, 941 people detained because of the acts remain in prison.

In addition to the conviction, the MPF asks for the preventive blocking of the accused’s assets for future reparation.