Justice orders Union to pay pension to children of former PT treasurer

The Federal Court in Paraná ordered the Union to pay alimony to the three underage children of Marcelo Arruda, former PT treasurer and municipal guard, killed by criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Each child will be entitled to receive R$ 1,312.16 up to the age of 21. The amount was calculated from the salary that Arruda received and the pension that the children already receive from the municipality.

In the decision, substitute judge Diego Viegas Veras, from the 2nd Federal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, argues that the Union has responsibility in the case, as the weapon used to kill Marcelo Arruda belonged to the State.

“I bow to the understanding of the Supreme Court to understand that there is omissive responsibility of the State regarding the acts performed by its servant, even if out of service, since the weapon belonging to the referring Public Entity is used. And, considering that the weapon used to shoot Marcelo belonged to the Union, there is, in principle, responsibility for the latter, by omission, regarding the acts carried out by its agent ”, he said, in the decision.

Murder

On July 9, 2022, Marcelo Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday with PT flags. Camera footage showed Jorge Guaranho invading the private party. Guaranho, who was not a guest at the party, invaded the venue armed, declaring himself to be a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, and shot at the PT. Before dying, Arruda fought back and shot Guaranho.

Criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho is under arrest and has been charged with qualified homicide for shooting the municipal guard to death.