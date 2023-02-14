New Conanda councilors take office

The new members of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda) took office today (14th), during a ceremony attended by representatives of civil society and the federal government, as well as several parliamentarians. Eighteen full and alternate councilors were appointed by social organizations elected for their work in defense of children’s rights and 18 by the federal government.

Created in October 1991, through Law No. 8,242, the council is the main body of the system for guaranteeing the rights established in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA).

By the end of 2024, the new counselors will be responsible for preparing and overseeing compliance with the general norms of the national policy on the rights of children and adolescents, for supporting state and municipal councils for the Rights of Children and Adolescents and for promoting public campaigns of segment interest.

The new holders and substitutes for Conanda took office four years after the start of a process that entities such as the Federal Council of Psychology and the Alana Institute classified as attempts to “dismantle” and “weaken” the body.

Early in his term, President Jair Bolsonaro implemented measures that, in practice, changed the composition and functioning of several public policy management councils. Some were even extinguished, such as the National Food Security Council (Consea), which ended on the first day of government.

In the case of Conanda, the first government measures resulted in the extinction of technical positions and the blocking of financial resources – which caused the postponement of the first meeting that the body was supposed to hold, in February 2019, and also of the 11th National Conference on Human Rights. Child and Adolescent. Scheduled for October 2019 (before the start of the covid-19 pandemic), the conference only took place in November 2020, virtually.

In September 2019, a presidential decree reduced the number of representatives of the federal government and social entities on the collegiate from 56 to 36.

Signed by Bolsonaro and by the then executive secretary of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, Tatiana Barbosa de Alvarenga, Decree No.

The decree also delegated to the President of the Republic the attribution of choosing the president of the collegiate, who now has the casting vote in case of a tie in the decisions; changed the frequency of council meetings, which went from monthly to quarterly, and established that councilors from outside the Federal District participate in meetings through videoconferences, and no longer in person.

At the time, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (today, of Human Rights and Citizenship, to which Conanda is linked), informed that the objective of the measures was to reduce the expenditure of public resources. “The economy with tickets and per diems represents the concern to use public money in effective actions and that generate real transformations in the lives of children and adolescents in the country.”

In addition to creating a campaign in defense of Conanda, social organizations that operate in the segment appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to try to invalidate the presidential decree that members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) considered “marked by illegalities and unconstitutionalities”, and motivated for the “evident intention to reduce the democratic character of the council, weakening its ability to fulfill its constitutional functions”.

In February 2021, the STF declared parts of the decree unconstitutional, suspending part of the legal measure. As a result, monthly and face-to-face meetings were reestablished, as well as the election of the president of the body by the other directors. The rapporteur of the process, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, however, maintained the reduction in the number of councilors, the prohibition of the re-election of civil society representatives and the possibility for the president of the body to vote to break the tie in any discussion.



Conanda belongs to all Brazilians, says Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida

Today, during the inauguration ceremony of the new councilors, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, assured that the portfolio is working to fully revoke Decree No. 10,003, allowing for increased participation by society and the government itself in Conanda.

Before criticizing government measures that have affected the council in recent years, Almeida said that Conanda belongs to all Brazilians. “The previous management almost extinguished Conanda through a decree with which the collegiate was reduced to practically nothing. They attacked social participation, the most important point, but not only that. With that, they also undermined transparency, one of the reasons for the existence of collegiate bodies”, added the minister, stating that the 2021 decision of the STF curbed “misrepresentation in the use of collegiate bodies”.

Representation

Civil society will be represented by full and alternate councilors appointed by entities such as Coletivo Mães na Luta; the National Human Rights Movement; the Center for Education and Popular Culture; the National Confederation of Rural Workers, Farmers and Family Farmers (Contag); the National Movement of Street Boys and Girls and the National Federation of Pestalozzi Associations.

There will also be representatives of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB); Single Workers’ Central (CUT); the Federal Council of Psychology; the Office of Legal Advice to Popular Organizations; the Abrinq Foundation; St. John Bosco Province; Brazilian Federation of Socio-Educational Associations of Adolescents; Association of Researchers and Trainers in the Area of ​​Children and Adolescents; the Making History Institute; from SOS Brazil Children’s Villages; from the Alana Institute and the Union of Scouts of Brazil.

The federal government will be represented by members of the Ministries of Human Rights and Citizenship; of Education; Health; of Labor and Employment; of Social Security; Social Development, Family and Fight Against Hunger; Justice and Public Security and the Treasury.