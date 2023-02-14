Coup acts in January did not undermine democracy, says Rosa Weber

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, said today (14) that the Judiciary is “untouched” and that democracy was unshaken after the coup acts of January 8. According to the minister, the institutions are taking the necessary measures to hold those involved accountable.

“Our democracy remained unshaken, as it continues unshaken. The symbolic reconstruction [do plenário do STF] in record time, it shows that the feeling of reverence for Justice – which does not reside in the mortar or bricks of buildings, but in the spirit of democratic institutions – overcomes any kind of irrational hatred or perfidious fanaticism,” he said. “The answer is being given”, added Rosa during the opening of the work of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) in 2023.

The minister once again classified the attacks on the headquarters of the National Congress, the Palácio do Planalto and the STF as “deplorable” and “ignoble” and said that these events must be remembered so that they do not happen again.

Rosa Weber had already referred to coup attacks in this way in a speech at the opening of the Judiciary Year. The session marked the reopening of the Supreme Court plenary, recovered after acts of vandalism in early January, when chairs, paintings, cabinets and window panes were destroyed. The minister stated, at the time, that the depredation did not shake the belief in democracy and promised punishment to those involved in the criminal acts.

“Those who conceived it, those who practiced it, those who inspired it and those who financed it will be held accountable with the rigor of the law in the different spheres. Only in this way will the constitutional order be reaffirmed, always in compliance with due legal process, safeguarding all those involved with the guarantees of the adversary system and full defense”, said the minister at the time.

At the opening of the session of the National Council of Justice this Tuesday, Rosa Weber recalled her first speech as president of the CNJ, in September last year, when she said that Justice remains with the mission of making effective the right to make life viable in society and to carry out justice.

The president of the CNJ highlighted that an impartial judiciary and a free press are essential for the existence of the Democratic State of Law and against “possible authoritarian impulses” that encourage non-compliance with court orders.

The minister also stated that the depredation of the seats of the three powers sought to reach the pillars of Brazilian democracy, especially the Judiciary, for its role as guardian of the Constitution.

“The headquarters of the three pillars of Brazilian democracy were the target of a coup-like and ignoble attack directed with greater virulence at the Supreme Court. Certainly because, by making the authority of the Constitution prevail in its jurisdictional action, it opposes all sorts of autocratic pretensions”, he emphasized.

In her speech, the minister highlighted that the CNJ will continue with the mission of establishing judicial policies of a national character to deliver a qualified, effective and quick judicial provision, “always bearing in mind the need for priority treatment of minorities in the face of marked social and economic inequalities which constitute a true plague in this Brazil of so many Brazils”.