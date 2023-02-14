Delivery of the Income Tax Declaration begins on March 15

As of this year, the taxpayer will start delivering the Individual Income Tax Return later. The Federal Revenue has postponed the deadline for sending the document to the period from March 15 to May 31.

In a note, the Federal Revenue explained that the change aims to allow all taxpayers to have access to the pre-filled income tax return on the first day of delivery.

According to the tax auditor José Carlos Fernandes da Fonseca, national supervisor of the Income Tax Program, as most of the information provided in the pre-filled declaration only reaches the Federal Revenue at the end of February, the Treasury needs a deadline to consolidate the data. . Because of this, the pre-filled form, which provides more convenience and reduces the chance of errors by the taxpayer, only comes out in mid-March.

Traditionally, the delivery period started on the first working day of March and ended on the last working day of April, but the dates have changed in the last three years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline for submitting 2020 declarations has been extended from April 30 to June 30. In 2021, with a new wave of the pandemic, the end of delivery moved from April 30 to May 31.

Last year, the period began on March 7th, due to Carnival the week before, and was also extended to May 31st. At the time, the Revenue also reported that the objective was to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The rules for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return 2023 will be announced on the 27th. The deadline for submitting the income report by employers, banks and health plans continues until February 28th.