BB reserves BRL 788 million in case of losses with Americanas

Banco do Brazil (BB) set aside R$788 million in its balance sheet to cover the possibility of losses with Lojas Americanas. For the financial institution, it will be possible to recover assets. Therefore, the provisioned amount is equivalent to 50% of the total owed to the bank by the retailer, that is, approximately R$ 1.4 billion.

The chain had a BRL 43 billion shortfall in its balance sheet, which made it enter into a court-supervised recovery process in January.

According to BB’s Vice President of Financial Management, José Ricardo Forni, the situation required a “personalized” analysis. “The decision was made simply by looking at the case at the time, and it’s a case that is evolving day by day,” Forni said. “There will be recovery of assets, because clearly there are assets to be recovered”, he highlighted when presenting BB’s balance sheet, with president Tarciana Medeiros, today (14).

social commitment

Tarciana Medeiros reiterated the institution’s commitment to the social sphere, a position she already signaled when she took office in mid-January. At the time, it became evident that one of the guidelines of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, when appointing her to the position, is that she conduct the bank’s actions without losing sight of the counterparts to the population.

“We know how to make route adjustments, adapt to market and economic requirements. But, regardless of the scenario, our company’s strategy does not give up balanced capital management, strict monitoring of the quality of our portfolio and adequate return on our shareholders,” he told reporters today.

Balance

BB had a record adjusted net profit of R$ 31.8 billion in 2022, with growth of 51.3% compared to 2021. $9 billion, up 52.4% year-over-year.

According to BB, the growth in profit can be explained by the growth in the granting of credit with controlled default. The bank also attributes the record profit to revenue diversification, cost management discipline and sound capital structure.