Ipea points to inflationary deceleration for low-income classes

The Ipea Inflation Indicator by Income Group for January 2023 registered, in comparison with December 2022, a deceleration for almost all groups, except for the two with the highest purchasing power (high and medium-high income).

The data, released today (14) by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), show that the lowest rate was observed among families with very low and low incomes (0.47%), while the highest was with families with high incomes. medium-high (0.59%).

In the 12-month accumulated until January, high-income families had the highest rate (7.05%). In turn, the lowest inflation rate was for the lower-middle income segment (5.53%).

“In the breakdown by groups, food and beverages, transport and communication remain as the ones with the greatest inflationary pressure for virtually all income brackets. It should be noted that, in January, the deflation of clothing (-0.7%) and personal hygiene items (-1.3%) eased the rise in inflation for all income classes”, says Ipea.

In the case of food, despite the fall in the prices of meat (-0.47%) and poultry and eggs (-1.2%), the increase in cereals (3.5%), vegetables (6.4% ), fruits (3.7%) and products from the wheat chain – flour products (0.98%) and baked goods (0.55%) – explains the impact of this group on inflation in the first month of the year.

As for transportation, in January, increases in urban (0.91%) and interstate (2.1%) bus fares, in addition to gasoline (0.8%), were the main inflationary focuses.

For higher-income families, what helped to reduce the impact caused by the rise in fuel prices and expenses with registration, insurance and vehicle maintenance was the drop in the price of airline tickets (-0.51%) and transport per application (-17%).

As for the communication group, the pressure stems from readjustments in TV subscription plans (11.8%) and TV, telephony and internet combos (3.2%). Still for families with higher incomes, in addition to the increase in the price of food, transport and communication, in January, the readjustment of 0.75% in personal services and 0.89% in recreation impacted the segment’s personal expenses group, which use these services in greater proportion than the lower income brackets.

“In comparison with January of last year, the three lowest income brackets had a decrease in inflation, largely due to the improvement in the behavior of food at home – whose increase in January of this year (0.60%) was below that registered in the same month of the previous year (1.44%). The more favorable performance of clothing and hygiene articles in January of this year – with drops of 0.69% and 1.3%, compared to positive variations of 0.78% and 1.4%, respectively, in 2022 – completes the less accentuated inflation scenario for this segment of families”, informs Ipea.

According to the study, still in comparison with January of last year, the three bands with the highest purchasing power showed inflationary acceleration not only because of the more moderate drop in airfares in 2023 (-0.51%), compared to 2022 (-18 .4%), but also by readjustments of 0.81% for gasoline and 1.2% for health plans – in contrast to deflations of -1.14% and -0.69%, respectively, in the year past.