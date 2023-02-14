Volkswagen suspends production until March due to lack of components

The automaker Volkswagen decided to suspend activities in three factories in Brazil because of the lack of components. At the units in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, and São José dos Pinhais, in Paraná, the interruption of production will be from February 22nd to March 3rd. Workers go on collective vacations.

According to the company, the stoppage had been planned since last year and is part of “the automaker’s strategy of making production processes more flexible due to the supply of components.”

Workers at the engine plant in São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo, will be on collective vacation from February 20th to March 1st.

The activities of the car factory in Taubaté follow normally in February, with two production shifts, according to the automaker. According to information from the ABC Metallurgists Union, this unit produces the Polo Track, a replacement for the Gol model.

The global automotive industry has faced a lack of semiconductors since 2021. It is not the first time that the automaker has paralyzed production due to lack of components. In 2022, there were at least two interruptions, in May and June.