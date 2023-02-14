Justice opens disciplinary proceedings against judge for sexual harassment

The Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region (TRT-2) approved the opening of a Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding (PAD) against labor judge and preparatory course teacher Marcos Scalercio, to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment involving him.

The decision is made by the Full Court of the court. In all, 60 judges who make up the body participated in the vote, held this Monday (13) and ended with an absolute majority of the members, that is, without unanimity.

Scarlercio had been away from his duties at the court, on a preventive basis, since September last year, by determination of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), which also approved the opening of administrative proceedings against the magistrate. Now, also by decision of the Full Court, the removal will change regime, becoming precautionary, which implies the loss of remuneration. The measure should last until there is a final decision by the PAD.

At least 87 complaints fall under the magistrate, gathered by the non-governmental organization Mee Too Brazil, which offers support to women victims of sexual violence. Part of them was forwarded to the CNJ and part to the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

Also according to the court, the investigation process runs in secrecy of Justice, which makes it impossible to disclose more details regarding the complaints. What is known is that, among the victims, there would be lawyers, interns, judges, students and servants of the court where Scalercio works and also of classes from the Damásio Educacional course.

As clarified by the CNJ, there is no determined deadline for the completion of the investigation. Currently, the process is in the instruction phase.

A Brazil Agency contacted the magistrate’s defense and is awaiting a response.