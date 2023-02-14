Project seeks water solution for Yanomami villages in the Amazon

After identifying the relationship between malnutrition and improper water consumption in two Yanomami communities, a team of researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is now working on a solution that is appropriate for indigenous peoples, within their social and cultural context.

The work, which involves scientists from different specialties, such as biologists, sanitary engineers and doctors, included, this year, a technical visit to two villages in the Yanomami Maturacá Indigenous Land, in the municipality of São Gabriel da Cachoeira, in Amazonas. The researchers collected samples of the water consumed by the indigenous people in rivers, wells and rainwater systems, as well as fish from the surroundings, and will carry out educational and discussion work so that the villages can improve their sanitation structure.

Sanitary engineer Alexandre Pessoa, from the Joaquim Venâncio Polytechnic School of Health (EPSJV/Fiocruz), is one of the members of the group. He reported that a frequent complaint of indigenous people is that the solutions to their daily problems often come from outside, without considering their habits, and end up being misunderstood by the villages.

“In the dialogue with the indigenous people, we are analyzing the quality of the water so that, based on a popular education approach, considering interculturality and the way of life, we can present duly appropriate solutions”, said Pessoa. “For there to be acceptance, it cannot be a vertical solution, from top to bottom. There will be new visits to present alternatives and exchange knowledge about the territory, which they obviously know more about.”

Chronic and acute malnutrition

The starting point of the work was the survey carried out by the physician and researcher at the National School of Public Health Sérgio Arouca (Ensp/Fiocruz) Paulo Basta, who, between 2018 and 2019, investigated the nutritional health of children under five in two regions from the Yanomami land: Awaris, in the extreme north of Roraima, and Maturacá, in the Amazon.

The study showed that 81.2% of the children observed had low height for their age, an indicator of chronic malnutrition; 48.5% were underweight for age, which points to acute malnutrition; and 67.8% were anemic. The doctor is the coordinator of the work carried out now, which has water quality as one of its priorities.

“It was a huge amount of information that we were able to collect, and the lack of drinking water for families to consume emerged with force as a determinant in cases of childhood diarrhea, dehydration and, consequently, cases of malnutrition”, said Basta, in text published by Fiocruz News Agency.

“From the recognition of the problem, we prepared a technical report, which was returned to the community. We held a devolution ceremony, briefly explained the results, published scientific assets with the main data. Any solution”.

Alexandre Pessoa explained that the second stage of the work, which is the construction of solutions, should last until next year, and benefit around 1,500 inhabitants in the villages. The sanitary engineer defends health surveillance by the State, which collaborates with the indigenous surveillance of the territory, so that there is greater protection against health threats, such as gold mining.

Differences

“The situation of each village is different. The situation in Amazonas is not the same as in Roraima, where there was a health and humanitarian collapse. In the villages we saw, there is a health problem, there are a series of deficiencies. a strengthening of Sesai [Secretaria Especial de Saúde Indígena]from the DSEI [Distrito Sanitário Especial Indígena] in order to solve these problems, which are not recent, but which were very acute during the Bolsonaro government”.

The Fiocruz sanitary engineer argues that, in this movement, it is important for research institutions to work with the Brazilian State in the search for better practices, in dialogue with the communities, for better living and health conditions.