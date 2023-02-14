Bilateral relations were discussed today between Brazil and Croatia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, was received today (14th), in Zagreb, by the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković. According to a note from the Itamaraty, at the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, bilateral relations were discussed, among other topics, with the possibility of expanding trade flows.

The two dealt with the accession process of the two countries to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Both Brazil and Croatia are currently participating in the process to become members of the organization.

“Andrej Plenković, who is a career diplomat, congratulated Minister Mauro Vieira on his recent assumption of office. He received, with great interest, an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Brazil in the near future. He also reiterated his condemnation of acts of coup violence in Brazil”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) in a note.

In addition to the meeting with the Prime Minister, Vieira also attended a working meeting at the Croatian Chancellery, where he was received by Chancellor Gordan Grlić Radman. On the occasion, bilateral agreements were signed in the areas of culture and education. The Minister will be received tomorrow (15) by the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović.

Last week, Vieira was in the United States, as part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s entourage, where he participated in the meeting with US President Joe Biden, in Washington. The meeting, according to the presidency, marked the resumption of relations between the two countries, which in 2024 will complete 200 years of diplomacy.