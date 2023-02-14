Guardiola apologizes to Gerrard for ‘stupid’ comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a public apology to former Liverpool captain and current manager Steven Gerrard on Tuesday after an outburst at a press conference last week.

Guardiola was tough in his defense of City amid more than 100 allegations of alleged Premier League financial misconduct, and referenced Gerrard’s 2014 mistake against Chelsea that helped Manchester City edge Liverpool to the title.

He stated, “Some moments belong to us – they absolutely belong to us, regardless of the sentence.”

“the goal [do título] in [Sergio] Aguero, when [Mario] balotelli slipped [em 2012]? I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard’s slip at Anfield. Was it our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but this moment belongs to us.”

But ahead of Wednesday’s match against Arsenal, Guardiola began the press conference by expressing his shame over his “stupid” comments.

“I apologize to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I made last time about him. He knows how much I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country where I live and train,” said the Spaniard. “I’m ashamed of myself because he doesn’t deserve it. I really believe my comments in my previous press conference were to defend my club, but I didn’t represent my club well by putting his name on those stupid comments,” he added. “I’m sorry and I told him personally, but I have to do this here too. I’m sorry for him, for Alex, his wife, kids and family because it was stupid.”

