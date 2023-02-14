Fecomércio and Liesa create a recycling program for Carnival

The Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba do Rio de Janeiro (Liesa) and the state’s Fecomércio System (Sesc RJ and Senac RJ) formalized a partnership that intends to make Rio de Janeiro‘s carnival the biggest zero waste event in the world. The objective is to avoid the incorrect disposal of tons of waste from the parade and to serve as an example.

The partnership for the Recicla Sapucaí program was signed by the presidents of Liesa, Jorge Perlingeiro, and of the Fecomércio RJ System, Antônio Florêncio.

Recicla Sapucaí will have 15 machines for cutting and fragmenting metal, plastic and glass arranged along the samba catwalk, so that the public can deposit waste. Agents will be distributed throughout the audience to work on convincing consumers.

Aluminum cans will receive special attention from the Cada Can Conta Program, in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Aluminum Can Manufacturers (Abralatas), a worldwide initiative that has existed for 14 years in 19 countries. More than 100 collectors from cooperatives in Rio de Janeiro will collect, sort and correctly dispose of waste. All material collected will be reverted to the collectors themselves, with reversal in income. Last year, 8 tons of cans were collected at Sapucaí and this year the forecast is that between 8 and 10 tons will be collected.

At the signing ceremony, Liesa’s president stressed that “the partnership will bring greater breadth to our work, because we don’t just do carnival, we have projects together with our 12 communities. Sesc and Senac have a lot to contribute with social actions and professional courses throughout the year”, said Perlingeiro

The agreement also provides for Senac students to put their knowledge into practice on the avenue, such as customizing clothes, scenographic make-up and photographic coverage. Cidade do Samba and Sapucaí will be open to Sesc, throughout the year, for tours of projects such as Social Tourism, Early Childhood Education and Sesc+ Sport.

The training of labor for the carnival industry and social work aimed at the communities involved with the show will be an extension of the partnership, starting with free dental treatments at the OdontoSesc Mobile Units.

