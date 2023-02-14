More than 100 priests suspected of abuse remain active in Portugal

More than 100 priests suspected of child sexual abuse remain active in religious positions in Portugal, according to the head of a commission investigating the matter.

The commission, which started work in January 2022, said in its final report published on Monday (13) that at least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church – mostly priests – over 70 years.

The commission added that the findings were the “tip of the iceberg”, describing the 4,815 cases as the “absolute minimum” number of victims.

“There’s an approximate number [de padres acusados] and it will be clearly greater than 100”, child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, who heads the commission, told the SIC television network.

The group said it is preparing a list of accused priests who are still working to send to the Church and the Public Ministry.

According to Strecht, those on the list should be removed from their duties or at least prohibited from interacting with children and adolescents during the investigation.

José Ornelas, head of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, said that the institution has not yet received the list. Strecht stated that they will have it “soon”.

“What did the pope [Francisco] it says [é]… child abusers cannot hold positions within the ministry as long as it is proven that the person is an abuser,” Ornelas said, adding that the church would not conduct a “witch hunt” against its members.

Strecht said the Church has a “moral and ethical duty to collaborate with judicial authorities” on the matter.

