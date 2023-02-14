Unicef: Brazil has 32 million children and adolescents in poverty

At least 32 million boys and girls in Brazil live in poverty. The number represents 63% of all children and adolescents in the country and encompasses poverty in several dimensions: income, food, education, child labor, housing, water, sanitation and information. This is what the survey The Multiple Dimensions of Poverty in Childhood and Adolescence in Brazil indicates, released today (14) by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The survey presents data up to 2019 (child labor, housing, water, sanitation and information), up to 2021 (income and food) and up to 2022 (education). “At this time when the president, vice president, ministers, governors, senators and deputies begin new terms, Unicef ​​warns of the urgency of prioritizing public policies with sufficient resources aimed at children and adolescents in the country”, emphasizes Unicef.

The survey highlights that poverty in childhood and adolescence goes beyond income and includes aspects such as, for example, being out of school, living in precarious housing, not having access to water and sanitation, not having adequate food, child labor and not having access to information, factors considered deprivation and which make so many boys and girls inserted in this context of multidimensional poverty.

The report uses data from the National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) and the results, according to the entity itself, reveal a worrying scenario. The latest year, for which information is available for all eight indicators, is 2019 – when there were 32 million girls and boys aged up to 17 years deprived of one or more of these rights. For the following years, there are only data on income, food and education – and the three worsened.

In 2021, the percentage of children and adolescents living in families with income below the extreme monetary poverty line (less than US$ 1.9 per day) reached the highest level in the last 5 years: 16.1%, against 13, 8% in 2017. The contingent of minors deprived of the income necessary for adequate food increased from 9.8 million in 2020 to 13.7 million in 2021 – a jump of almost 40%. In education, after years of decline, the illiteracy rate doubled from 2020 to 2022 – going from 1.9% to 3.8%.

“Multidimensional poverty had a greater impact on those who already lived in a more vulnerable situation – blacks and indigenous peoples and residents of the North and Northeast regions –, aggravating inequalities in the country. Among black and indigenous children and adolescents, 72.5% were in multidimensional poverty in 2019, versus 49.2% of whites and yellows. Among the states, six had more than 90% of children and adolescents in multidimensional poverty, all in the North and Northeast.”

Among the main deprivations that impact childhood and adolescence, according to UNICEF, are lack of access to basic sanitation (affecting 21.2 million girls and boys), followed by deprivation of income (20.6 million) and lack of access to to information (6.2 million). Added to these are the lack of adequate housing (4.6 million), lack of education (4.3 million), lack of access to water (3.4 million) and child labor (2.1 million).

The entity‘s guidelines for Brazil include prioritizing investments in social policies; expand the offer of services and benefits to the most vulnerable children and adolescents; strengthen the Child and Adolescent Rights Guarantee System; promote food and nutritional security for pregnant women, children and adolescents; implement policies for active school search and resumption of learning, especially in literacy; and prioritize the water and sanitation agenda.

Analysis

For the head of Social Policies, Monitoring and Evaluation and South-South Cooperation at UNICEF in Brazil, Liliana Chopitea, multidimensional poverty is different from the concept of traditional poverty. “It is the result of the interaction between deprivation and exclusion to which children and adolescents are exposed”, she explained, during a press conference.

“The data show structural challenges and that regional, racial and gender inequalities unfortunately persist in Brazil, despite all the efforts made in recent decades”, he evaluated. “The scenario has become even more challenging during and after the pandemic”, he added, citing the worsening in indicators such as income, food and education in the period from 2020 to 2022.

Liliana recalled that Brazil was one of the countries that remained for the longest time with schools closed due to covid-19 and the impacts on education, according to her, were very important. The country, according to her, still registers children who have not returned to school. “Illiteracy is one of the dimensions of great concern, reaching 3.1% of children and adolescents in 2020”.

“It is very important to prioritize investments in social policies”, he said. “It is important that an official State body measures and monitors the different dimensions of poverty and its deprivations. And that it be done periodically”, he added, while also highlighting the adoption of ways to detect vulnerable families early and the promotion and strengthening of opportunities in the school environment.