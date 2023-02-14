Liverpool praises report on chaos at the end of the 2022 Champions League

Liverpool have welcomed a status review of the 2022 Champions League final that UEFA organizers were responsible for the pre-match chaos, calling on European football’s governing body to “take positive and transparent action” to ensure safety. of the fans.

As a result of its eight-month investigation, the UEFA Independent Panel has made 21 recommendations: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2023

UEFA has apologized to Liverpool for initially blaming the club’s supporters for the confusion, following the release of the independent review on Monday.

The final was postponed for 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool fans were unable to enter the Stade de France in Paris for the May 28 match, which Real won 1-0, while French police were filmed using gas. tear gas against fans, including women and children.

“[O relatório] fully sustains Liverpool fans, while holding UEFA primarily responsible for organizational failures, lack of overall control or oversight of safety and security, poor planning and lack of contingency plans,” Liverpool said in a statement this week. Tuesday (14). “The evidence-based panel report also showed that there was ‘a clear and immediate danger of a fatal accident’ and that the action of Liverpool fans saved lives.”

The 220-page review followed an investigation chaired by Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, MP for Portugal, and featured a panel that included legal, police and event management consultants, as well as representatives of fan groups, who outlined 21 recommendations.

