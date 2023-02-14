Chinese balloon sensors recovered from Atlantic

Sensors from the first Chinese balloon shot down on February 4 over US territorial waters have been recovered from the Atlantic. The FBI, the North American intelligence service, analyzes the wreckage, but Washington already claims that the equipment had tools to collect electronic communications.

The United States Navy Northern Command (US) confirms that it found “significant debris at the site, including all priority sensors and electronic parts identified”. He adds that “large sections of the structure” were also recovered, on the coast of South Carolina.

Among the pieces rescued is a fragment of nine to 12 meters that corresponds to the balloon’s antenna, or part of it.

Investigators believe that most of the electronic components remain scattered on the ocean floor, the FBI noted.

The Joe Biden administration said the device, which crossed the US last week, was 60 meters tall and had a payload the size of a regional jet. He would be part of an intercontinental surveillance fleet, organized by China‘s military.

The US military sent Cold War-era U-2 spy planes to track and study the balloon before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

US aviation took photographs of the balloon while it was still in the air.

The visible equipment, which included antennas, “was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with equipment aboard the weather balloons,” the State Department said. The argument disputes the Chinese government’s claim that the balloon was a civilian weather machine and that it had veered off course.

three more

Since the 4th of February and the decommissioning of the first piece of equipment, there have been at least three more incidents.

Authorities said the unidentified objects move slowly and are all smaller than the first balloon, making it difficult for fighter pilots to detect.

According to White House spokesman John Kirby, the three airships were brought down with great caution. “Since we haven’t been able to definitively assess what these newer objects are, we proceed with caution,” he said.

The three objects, including one shot down on Sunday (12) over Lake Huron, Michigan, were traveling at such a low altitude – 12,000 meters – that they posed a risk to civilian air traffic, the spokesman said.

The balloons posed “no direct threat to people on the ground” but were destroyed “to protect our safety, our interests and flight safety,” Kirby said.

If the first balloon shot down was described as the size of three buses, the second was the size of a “small car” and was dropped over Alaska. The third object, over the Yukon, was “cylindrical” and the fourth, over Michigan, was “octagonal” in shape with strings attached.

The Pentagon added that the flying object shot down over the Yukon appeared to be a “small metallic balloon, with a payload tied underneath it”.

The search for the wreckage of the equipment that fell in Yukon has the support of the Federal Police of Canada. The search area in the Yukon Territory is approximately 3,000 square kilometers and includes rugged, mountainous terrain with very high levels of snow.

Canadian Armed Forces Major General Paul Prévost said the last three objects shot down looked like “lighter-than-air” machines and classified the Lake Huron balloon as “suspicious”.

