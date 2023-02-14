Rains in the state of São Paulo cause 26 deaths

São Paulo adds up to 26 deaths and five people missing as a result of the rains in the state, indicates the Civil Defense balance sheet, which considers the period from December 1, when Operation Summer Rains began. Most deaths occurred in Araraquara, with seven records. There were 255 occurrences recorded, with 20 injured, 1,183 homeless and 7,202 displaced.

This morning (14th), the Fire Department is carrying out an operation in Mauá in search of a person who disappeared in the rainwater on February 12th. The team is concentrated in Piscinão de Capuava.

Of the municipalities that operate the Preventive Civil Defense Plan, 132 remain under observation and 42 under attention. The cities of Aparecida, Socorro and Ferraz de Vasconcelos remain on alert. According to the Civil Defense, last weekend heavy rains caused damage to the metropolitan regions of São Paulo, Vale do Paraíba and Sorocaba.

The Civil Defense released a new alert for heavy rains in the state until Thursday (16). The forecast is 55 millimeters (mm) in Baixada Santista, 60 mm in Greater São Paulo and on the north coast, 70 mm in Vale do Ribeira and Itapeva, 75 mm in Campinas and Sorocaba and 80 mm in Vale do Paraíba. The largest volume, with 120 mm, is planned for the Serra da Mantiqueira region.

more damage

Heavy rains also hit the municipality of São Luiz do Paraitinga, in the Paraíba Valley. The historic center of the municipality has colonial-style architecture, preserves features from the time of the coffee barons and was listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) in 2012.

It is not the first time that the city has faced damage caused by the rains. In 2012, a flood damaged much of the municipality. The listing dossier that had been finalized by Iphan in 2009 was updated after this occurrence.

The city, known for its carnival programming with marchinhas, will not have a party in the next week of revelry. The Organizing Committee for Carnival 2023 announced yesterday (13) the postponement of the revelry due to the floods of Ribeirão do Chapéu and Ribeirão do Pinga, which devastated the village of the District of Catuçaba and left more than 700 people homeless.

Works and prevention

The São Paulo government informed that it released R$ 11 million in resources for recovery works and that another 14 million should be invested. For prevention, the state has 839 risk identification instruments, which serve 330 municipalities with greater vulnerability to landslides and floods. These tools are provided to municipalities to estimate, for example, the probability of an adverse event occurring.

An innovation in this year’s operation for the rainy season is the use of artificial intelligence to cross-reference data, such as weather forecasts, accumulated rainfall and occurrence history, which will guide the issuance of risk alerts and probability of occurrences.