Heavy rain causes victims in the metropolitan region of Rio

The heavy rain that hit São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, yesterday (13), caused disturbances in the municipality, which is still in the attention stage. Since early this Tuesday (14), firefighters have been working to find a couple and their 4-year-old daughter, missing after the landslide that hit the family home, in Engenho Pequeno, in São Gonçalo.

According to the Fire Department, about 50 military personnel are participating in the search. “The operation relies on firefighters from the Search and Rescue Group (GBS), from the São Gonçalo and Itaboraí barracks, and sniffer dogs from the 2nd Forestry and Environment Relief Group (2nd GSFMA). Drones were also deployed to support the work,” he said.

In the same neighborhood, a woman was pulled lifeless from the rubble of a landslide. Still in Engenho Pequeno, two people were rescued alive from the rubble of a house that collapsed.

According to the Fire Department, two more victims were removed, alive, by the military on Travessa Otávio de Andrade, in the Zumbi neighborhood, and were sent to the Azevedo Lima Hospital, in the municipality.

City hall teams continue to carry out a task force in the streets. According to the municipal administration, 47 support points were opened to receive victims of the storm. The Municipal Secretary of Education suspended classes today in municipal schools, which are serving as a support point or have suffered the consequences of the rains. The other schools function normally.

Faced with the possibility of heavy rain yesterday afternoon, the Civil Defense issued an alert via SMS to the population. The latest data indicate that the rainfall reached almost 200 milliliters (mm). As a result of this volume, the sirens in the neighborhoods Gradim 1 (Pontal) and 2, Patronato, Arsenal, Boa Vista, Engenho Pequeno 4, Engenho Pequeno 5, Engenho Pequeno 2, Porto Novo, Tenente Jardim, Zumbi 1, Zumbi 3, New Greece, New Mexico and Itaúna.

The first floor of the Pronto Socorro Central, in the Zé Garoto neighborhood, was also hit by the rain. “Employees at the unit acted quickly, turning off X-ray and tomography equipment, air conditioning and the elevator to avoid shocks and short circuits. The unit was quickly cleaned and sanitized, so that the emergency could attend again”, informed the city hall.

The Civil Defense continues to monitor the radars and, in the event of a forecast of the possibility of rain, provides information via SMS and Instagram. The population can also be served throughout the day through the social network. In case of emergency, call 199 or (21) 98737-0807.

capital

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro, according to Alerta Rio, the weather will continue to be influenced by areas of instability in medium levels of the atmosphere this Tuesday. The forecast is for partly cloudy to cloudy skies and the possibility of moderate to heavy rain showers starting in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate (up to 51.9 km/h) and temperatures will remain stable, with a maximum of 35°C.

The capital returned to the normality stage at 11 pm yesterday, with no forecast of moderate rain for the next 3 hours. Due to weather conditions on Monday afternoon, the city entered the mobilization stage at 7:30 pm and advanced to the attention stage at 7:50 pm, returning to the mobilization stage at 9:15 pm.

The risk of landslides after the heavy rains caused the closure last night of the Grajaú-Jacarepaguá road, which connects the north and west zones. For the Rio City Hall teams to work, the road towards the north zone was partially released, remaining with an occupied lane. The lanes towards Jacarepaguá are fully released.

Also in the north zone, teams from Seconserva needed to carry out an emergency service as a result of the sinking of the lane on Rua Barão de São Francisco, which was blocked, in the direction of Grajaú.

Niterói

The Municipality of Niterói maintained the municipality in a care stage and, so far, there are no reports of injuries. According to the Civil Defense, in 1 hour, it rained about 51.6 mm in the localities of Bonfim (46.6 mm) and Tenente Jardim (33.8 mm). The Civil Defense maintains constant contact with volunteers from the Civil Defense Centers (Nudec) and leaders of community residents’ associations. The intention is to prevent possible problems and improve preventive actions in risk areas. In case of emergency, the recommendation is to call 199 or 2620-0199.

The Civil Defense suggests that the population follow the communication channels of the Niterói City Hall, which has a 24-hour weather monitoring service and detailed information on the weather forecast and warnings via the Alerta DCNIT application, SMS (40199 ) and groups on WhatsApp. O twitter it is being updated with rain bulletins.