Health anticipates vaccination against covid-19 in Yanomami land

About 20 thousand bivalent doses against covid-19 will be sent in the coming days to the Yanomami Indigenous Land. According to the Ministry of Health, the immunization of this population was scheduled to start on February 27, but it was brought forward due to what the folder described as a “serious health and humanitarian crisis found in the territory”.

National Force

The action will be operationalized by the Health Department of Roraima, with the support of professionals from the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) who are already in the region.

In addition to the covid-19 vaccines, other immunizers from the National Vaccination Calendar, according to the ministry, will also be delivered to update the immunization of the Yanomami people.