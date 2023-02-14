PF and Revenue fight smuggling, evasion and money laundering

Organized crimes involving smuggling, tax evasion and laundering of goods, values ​​and capital are the target of the first phase of Operation Retribution this Tuesday (14).

The action of the Federal Police (PF) – in conjunction with the Federal Revenue Service – complied with court orders issued by the Federal Court of the 9th Criminal Court of Curitiba for search and seizure and seizure of goods and values ​​in the city of Ivaiporã in Paraná. Justice also determined the blocking of goods and values ​​in bank accounts and financial investments of those investigated.

imported cigarettes

In a note, the Federal PF Police reported that the investigations indicate that the suspects had as their main activity the importation of cigarettes from Paraguay and their subsequent distribution to businesses located in Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo, and also money laundering. through a front commercial establishment and the use of orange beads, which were used to give the appearance of legality to illicit activities.

Still according to the investigations, in 2021 alone the investigated moved more than R$ 8,7 million. “It was also determined that one of those investigated has already been convicted of the crime of cigarette smuggling and has an active debt with the Union arising from that crime. The amount owed to the Federal Public Treasury reaches approximately R$ 1 million”, informed the PF.

Investigations began in 2021 to investigate possible crimes of smuggling, money laundering and tax evasion by a group established in the city of Ivaiporã.