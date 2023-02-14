Government to resume work on 37,000 Minha Casa, Minha Vida units

The federal government intends to resume work on 37,500 housing units from the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program that are paralyzed this year. According to a survey, 170,000 units were not completed by previous governments, with 80% of the works being contracted between 2012 and 2014.

The need for a contribution of resources to enable the resumption or completion of the works will be evaluated.

There is also the intention to resume, this year, 32 thousand units with “complex obstacles”, such as irregular occupations and infrastructure problems.

Today (14) alone, 2,700 housing units will be delivered simultaneously in nine municipalities in six states. Investments total R$ 206.9 million.

In Santo Amaro, in Recôncavo Baiano, two housing developments will be delivered with a total of 684 apartments. The housing units in the city were initially contracted in 2013 and were practically completed. However, they were abandoned for a few years and had to be renovated.

In Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás, residents will receive the keys to 300 apartments at Residencial Chácara São Pedro II, which had R$ 18.7 million in investments.

In Contagem, Minas Gerais, 600 housing units of Residencial Icaivera 1 and 2 will be delivered, with R$ 54 million in investments.

In Salvador, capital of Bahia, 159 new residents of Residencial Paraguari I and II receive keys.

In João Pessoa, 160 units of Residencial Vista Alegre 1 will be delivered, which received R$ 12.3 million.

In Lauro de Freitas (BA), 206 apartments at Residencial Morada Tropical are available to new residents.

In Paraná, in Cornélio Procópio, there are 238 units of the José Benedito Catarino III Housing Complex.

In Pernambuco, in Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Residencial Cruzeiro is delivered, with 206 units.

In Luziânia, Goiás, Residencial Almirante Vermelho Monarca welcomes 192 new residents.