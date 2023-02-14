Hélio Doyle is named the new president of the EBC

Journalist Hélio Doyle was named today (14) president of the Brazil Communications Company (EBC). He was holding a special advisory position in the company.

Hélio Doyle has worked as a reporter, editor and chief editor for vehicles such as Correio Braziliense, O Estado de S. Paulo, Jornal de Brasília, Opinião, Folha de S.Paulo, Rede Globo, Veja, IstoÉ, Brazil Extra, Zero Hora and Jornal do Brazil. For 28 years, he was a professor at the Faculty of Communication at the University of Brasília (UnB). He also served as head of the press office in the Government of the Federal District. He is the author of the books That’s the old policy It is Interregnum – the spell of Tobago.

On the 26th, the chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, had announced that Doyle would be the new president of the EBC.

Doyle takes over the position definitively, after the transition management of journalist Kariane Costa, employee representative on the company’s Board of Directors since 2021. For a month, she commanded the company with the objective of improving the public character of the vehicles of the EBC and enhance the pictures of the house.

Transition

At the inauguration ceremony, on January 16, Kariane had said that her administration would be dedicated to the rebirth of public communication. The decree with the nomination of Kariane and with the changes in the board of EBC was published by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União on January 13.

Graduated in Journalism, the former president of EBC Kariane Costa Silva Oliveira is 41 years old and has more than 18 years of experience in the field. tendered by EBC since 2012, he has been a journalist for the ombudsman, a reporter for National Radio, being a sectorist of the Planalto Palace and the National Congress. He was a finalist in 2018 for the Vladmir Herzog award for the article O Povo Venezuelano e a Crise.





During Kariane Costa’s management, the company resumed its public mission and dialogue with workers. The Gender and Race Equity Committee will restart its activities this Wednesday. The transition board established a commitment to the end of moral harassment and launched the foundations of a campaign in favor of the mental health of employees. In journalism, coverage was carried out on investigations into coup acts and on the rights of indigenous peoples, the black population and the LGBTQIA+ community.