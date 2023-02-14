Caixa pays Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with final NIS 2

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (14) the February installment of the Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with Social Registration Number (NIS) at the end of 2. The minimum amount corresponds to R$ 600.

According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, this month the federal government’s income transfer program will reach 21.86 million families, with an expenditure of R$ 13.2 billion. The average amount received per family is equivalent to R$ 606.91.

Since last month, the social program has been renamed Bolsa Familia. The minimum amount of BRL 600 was guaranteed after the approval of the Constitutional Amendment of the Transition, which allowed the use of up to BRL 145 billion outside the spending ceiling this year, of which BRL 70 billion is destined to fund the benefit.

Payment of the additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old has not yet started. In January, the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Dias, stated that the extra amount will only begin to be paid in March, after the government combs through the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), to eliminate cheats.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payment takes place in the last ten business days of each month. The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid will also be paid today to families enrolled in the CadÚnico with final NIS 2. With a value of R$ 112 in February, the benefit follows the Bolsa Família calendar.

Expected to last until the end of 2026, the program serves 5.95 million families this month. With the approval of the Transition Constitutional Amendment, the benefit was maintained at 100% of the average price of the 13 kg cylinder. This month alone, the government will spend R$667.2 million on the program.

You can only receive the Gas Allowance if you are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.