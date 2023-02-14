Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro draw in a hotly contested classic

Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro starred in a highly disputed classic, this Monday night (13) at Independência valid for the 5th round of the Campeonato Mineiro. In a goal that abused the coolness, Bruno Rodrigues opened the scoring for Raposa, but Hulk left everything the same with a masterful free-kick.

With the 1 to 1, Galo lost 100% of success in the competition, reaching 13 points after five matches and maintaining the leadership of Group A. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, continued in an uncomfortable situation in Group C, occupying only the third position with five points.

In the first derby against Atlético-MG after securing the return to Série A do Brazileiro, Cruzeiro showed many virtues. One of them was the tactical application in defense, denying spaces to the dangerous attack of the Rooster. With that, the match was very tied in the initial stage, with the teams finding few spaces to create danger.

Thus, the goals came out only after the break. And who scored first was the Fox. In the 16th minute, Wesley took advantage of Mariano’s vacillation to speed down the right and cross low to Bruno Rodrigues, who, very coolly, cut Everson before hitting the back of the goal.

But Galo has one of the big names of the current start of the season in Brazil, Hulk. And, in the 35th minute, the Atlético-MG shirt number seven masterfully took a free kick from the right end of his team’s attack to score a great goal.

From then on, the atmosphere on and off the field became more tense, with objects being thrown onto the lawn by fans and players carrying out tough throws. With that, little football was seen until the final whistle.

Now, both Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG are back on the field for the competition on Carnival Saturday (18). Galo measures forces with Patrocinense and Cruzeiro visits Villa Nova.