Moved, Lula recalls the beginning of the PT on the party’s anniversary

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated in this (13) of the 43rd anniversary of the Workers’ Party (PT), in Brasília. Moved, the president delivered a speech lasting approximately 25 minutes and wept as he recalled the first moments of building the party and consolidating public life.

“A political party just doesn’t run for election. A political party doesn’t run for power. We have to teach different things to society and, above all, learn from it, patience of disagreement, patience when we are not understood, patience when people are demanding from us, because otherwise we won’t build this party that is 43 years old”, he said.

Founded in Since the 1980s, the PT is the largest leftist party in Latin America, with more than 1.6 million members. In his third term as President of the Republic, Lula said that the party returned to power to govern without hatred.

“We returned without hatred, we returned without retreat, but we returned to say that it is necessary to improve education, science and technology, and that it is necessary to give decent treatment to human beings, to take care of people”, he argued. this country and we return to govern with democracy, with respect for the poorest, and to recover democracy in all its essence”, he added.

Lula reiterated that among the government’s priorities is the fight against hunger and extreme poverty in the country.

“The Lula who governs this country is the one who does not forget his origins. Who starved and ate bread for the first time at 7 years old. This Lula came along with the people to change this country. In order not to allow any more children to die of hunger”, he argued.

wide front

“The reason for our existence is the reason to raise and improve the quality of life of our people. It’s not about us living well, it’s not about us earning things, it’s about us sharing them”, he said.

The party’s national president, Gleisi Hoffman, stated that the PT “was persecuted and demonized” in recent years.

“Our government, the government of President Dilma Rousseff, was overthrown by a coup; our greatest leader, President Lula, was unjustly and illegally convicted, had his rights revoked and suffered 580 days in prison without guilt”, he emphasized.

According to Hoffman, a broad front was created to overcome “the threat of an even greater backlash”.

“We at the PT are proud of the role we play in building this movement, bringing together allies of all time and opponents of to defend democracy, with an eye on the country’s present and future,” he said.