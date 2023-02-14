Counselors take office in the Ethics Committee of the Presidency

Three advisors appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office today (13) at the Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic, the body in charge of evaluating the conduct of federal public servants and pointing out any conflicts of interest.

The seats in the body were taken over by lawyer Bruno Espiñeira Lemos, who was part of the Transparency, Integrity and Control Group in the government transition team; the judge of the São Paulo Court of Justice Kenarik Boujikian; and retired jurist and attorney from Paraná Manoel Caetano Ferreira Filho.

The new advisers replace three appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro. Ex-minister of the Secretariat of Government of the Presidency of the Republic, Célio Faria Júnior, left the Ethics Council; former special advisor to the Presidency João Henrique Nascimento de Freitas; and the judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region and current secretary of Justice of São Paulo Fábio Prieto de Souza. Faria and Freitas had been nominated in November, after the second round of presidential elections.

The change of directors had been announced on the 7th. With seven non-remunerated members chosen by the President of the Republic, the Ethics Council was created by law in 1999. and notable experience in public administration”.

The Ethics Council continues with four counselors appointed by the previous government: Edson Leonardo Dalescio Tales Sá, current president of the collegiate; Antônio Carlos Vasconcellos Nóbrega; Edvaldo Nilo de Almeida; and Francisco Bruno Neto.