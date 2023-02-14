Uefa blamed for chaos in Champions League final

A report reviewing the chaos ahead of the 2022 Champions League Final between Liverpool (England) and Real Madrid (Spain) claimed that UEFA organizers were responsible for the events that unfolded and “nearly resulted in disaster”.

European football’s governing body UEFA has apologized to Liverpool for initially blaming the Merseyside club’s fans for the confusion, following the release of an independent report on Monday.

The final was postponed for 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool fans were unable to enter the Stade de France for the May 28 match, which Real won 1-0 as French police used tear gas on people, including women and children. , according to videos.

UEFA and French authorities at the time blamed ticket fraud as responsible for the chaos, but the report says there is no evidence to support such claims.

UEFA welcomes the publication of the Independent Review into events surrounding the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 13, 2023

The final “will be remembered as a moment of suffering for many fans, but it should also be a reminder of a situation that we definitely do not want to see again in the future at any sporting event in Europe or anywhere in the world“, said Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, member of the Parliament of Portugal, who presided over the investigation.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said the football body “would like to apologize once again to all those who have been affected by the events that unfolded in what should have been a celebration at the height of the club season”.

Liverpool said they were disappointed not to have received a copy of the report before it appeared in various British media hours before it was officially released.

