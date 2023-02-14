Heavy rain puts Rio city in attention stage

The Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center reported that the city entered the attention stage at 7:50 pm this Monday (13). It is the third level of risk measured on a scale of five. The record is of heavy rain in at least three meteorological stations in the North Zone: in the neighborhoods of São Cristóvão (21.2 mm), Grande Méier (18.4 mm) and Grajaú (16.6 mm).

According to the Alerta Rio system, intense rain nuclei act on the regions surrounding the Maciço da Tijuca, causing moderate to heavy rain. The trend is for the scenario to remain the same in the coming hours.

The Civil Defense of the Municipality activated 15 sirens in communities located in areas at risk for landslides. They are in the following locations: Mangueira, Parque Candelária, Tuiuti, Macacos, Matriz, Parque Vila Isabel and São João.

Recommendations

The City Hall requests that the population: do not travel through the regions most affected by the rain; avoid areas subject to flooding or landslides; do not force the passage of vehicles in flooded areas; avoid staying close to trees or in open areas; avoid direct contact with poles or equipment that may be energized at flooding points; avoid contact with flood water due to the risk of contamination; check your residence for signs of cracks and, if you identify the problem, call Civil Defense by calling 199 and avoid staying at home. If necessary, the Fire Department emergency number is 193.