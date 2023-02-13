Civil Police of Rio remove agent suspected of rape in police station

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro informed today (13) that it removed an investigator suspected of having raped a woman inside the 12th Police Station, in Copacabana. The agent also had his phone seized and preventive detention requested, but, according to the corporation, this was denied by the Justice.

The Civil Police State Secretariat also informed that the case is being investigated by two different teams from the corporation. No further details about the case were revealed, such as the name of the police officer and the date of the occurrence.

The Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in downtown Rio heard those involved and witnesses and took other steps to clarify the case. It was this police station that represented the preventive detention of the accused and seized his cell phone, which had already been sent for forensics.

According to the Civil Police, the case is also being dealt with by the Corregedoria-Geral, which initiated an investigation and immediately removed the server.

“The Civil Police reinforces that it does not condone any type of misconduct and that all the facts are already being investigated, as well as the appropriate measures will be adopted in accordance with the law”, says, in a note, the corporation.

The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro did not give details, nor did it confirm the rejection of the arrest mentioned by the Civil Police. According to the court’s press office, the police officer’s name was not located in the procedural search, which may have occurred because the case is under judicial secrecy, because it deals with sexual violence, or because he may still be in the of police inquiry.