Dollar drops to R$5.17 awaiting US inflation data

On a day marked by the expectation of economic data in Brazil and abroad, the financial market had a session marked by truce. The dollar fell for the second time in a row, and the stock market rose nearly 1%.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (13) sold at R$ 5.177, with a decrease of R$ 0.045 (-0.87%). The quotation operated in low throughout the day, but intensified the fall after the opening of the North American markets. At the low of the day, around 12:00, the currency fell to R$ 5.16.

With today’s performance, the dollar rose 1.97% in February. The currency, however, accumulates a drop of 1.95% in 2023.

In the stock market, the day was marked by recovery. After a sharp drop on Thursday (9) and stability on Friday (10), the Ibovespa index, from B3, closed at 108,836 points, up 0.87%. The indicator started the day low, however, reversed the trend, driven by the disclosure of earnings from banks and US stock exchanges.

Internal and external factors influenced the financial market. In Brazil, investors are paying attention to the meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN) next Thursday (16). At the meeting, the inflation target for 2023 should be defined. In addition, there was a dismantling of positions by investors who were betting on the rise of the dollar in recent days.

Abroad, the dollar also fell with the expectation surrounding the release of January inflation in the United States. If the index continues to decelerate, the prospects that the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) will continue to raise basic interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at the next meeting, at the end of March, will increase. A smoother adjustment in interest rates in the largest economy on the planet reduces pressure on the dollar and the stock market in emerging countries, such as Brazil.

*With information from Reuters