In Bahia, Lula announces resumption of Minha Casa, Minha Vida this Tuesday

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announces tomorrow (14) in Santo Amaro, in the Recôncavo Baiano, the resumption of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. In the city, two housing developments will be delivered with a total of 684 apartments.

The housing units in the city were initially contracted in 2013, and were practically completed. However, they were abandoned for a few years and had to be renovated.

The housing program returns with the proposal to allocate 50% of financed or subsidized units to Level 1 – families with gross income of up to R$ 2,600. Subsidies in this range vary between 85% and 95%.

The housing program will now include the possibility of social leasing, purchase of used urban housing and options for homeless families.

A total of 2,700 housing units will be delivered simultaneously in nine municipalities in six states. Investments total R$ 206.9 million.