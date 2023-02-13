Heavy rains postpone carnival in the interior of São Paulo

The 2023 carnival in São Luiz do Paraitinga, in the interior of São Paulo, is postponed due to the floods of Ribeirão do Chapéu and Ribeirão do Pinga, which devastated the village of the District of Catuçaba and left more than 700 people homeless, informed the Organizing Committee of the Carnival 2023 in a note published by the city hall.

The intense and uninterrupted rains have caused the soil to become waterlogged, resulting in numerous landslides on the slopes, obstructing roads, collapsing bridges, and also causing the recurring overflow of the Paraitinga River, which cuts through the entire municipality and is four meters above normal level, he said. the note.

“The Civil Defense services, both in the State and in the Municipality, declare that the weather forecasts indicate the continuation of heavy rains, which demands an alert situation on the part of the Public Administration, which must have its entire structure of personnel and equipment at its disposal. to meet possible and foreseeable calamity situations”, completed the city hall.

According to the municipal executive, the decision to postpone was taken due to the seriousness of the circumstances, but the carnival will still be held at a more favorable time, so that everyone can enjoy the event.