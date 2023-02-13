STF maintains changes in ICMS collection in interstate operations

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) unanimously decided that the changes in the rules that deal with the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in interstate operations and installments are valid.

In this way, Direct Action of Unconstitutionality 7158, presented by the Federal District government, which questioned the changes, was rejected. For the district government, the rule that determines the criteria for the ICMS Rate Differential (Difal/ICMS) would be out of step with Constitutional Amendment (EC) 87/2015.

The new rule provides that the Difal, the difference between the interstate rate and the internal rate of the state, will be up to the state where the final consumer is located, that is: where the physical goods enter or the end of the service provided, even if the acquirer resides elsewhere.

For the rapporteur of the action, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, by stipulating this definition, the law (Complementary Law 87/1996, better known as the Kandir Law) seeks a better distribution of ICMS collection, in addition to avoiding conflicts between producing and consuming states , which is also provided for in Constitutional Amendment 87/2015.

“I propose the establishment of the following thesis: The criterion provided for in § 7 of Art. 11 of Complementary Law No. 87/1996, as amended by Complementary Law No. 190/2022, which considers as the recipient State, for the purpose of paying the ICMS rate differential, the one in which the physical entry of the goods actually occurs or the end of providing the service, as per Constitutional Amendment No. 87/2015”, wrote the rapporteur in the decision.

Goias

In another decision, Minister Edson Fachin determined that the Union compensate the state of Goiás for losses arising from the reduction of ICMS charged on fuel, natural gas, electricity, communication and public transport.

The reduction was instituted by complementary laws 192/2022 and 194/2022, which were sanctioned and entered into force last year. Complementary Law 194 determines the application of ICMS rates at the floor (17% or 18%) for essential products and services when levied on goods and services related to fuel, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transportation.

Complementary Law 192, on the other hand, unified the method of calculating ICMS, specifically on fuel, which became per unit of measurement, instead of a percentage of the average price of the product sold at service stations.

The Goiás government estimates a BRL 2.4 billion revenue loss between August and December 2022.

When analyzing the subject, Minister Fachin argued that the change in the collection of the tax made unilaterally by the Union impacted the collection of the federative units, causing an imbalance in the accounts and compromising the provision of essential services and the execution of public policies. According to the minister, the situation is aggravated by the fact that Goiás is in a fiscal recovery regime.

In the preliminary decision, Fachin determined that the Union use the estimated value of losses to deduct from the state debt refinancing installments. At the Union’s request, the process was suspended for 120 days, during which time the recovery of losses will be discussed in a working group within the federal government.