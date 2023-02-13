Price of oil and gas causes revenue to fall in the 4th quarter of 2022

The 12% drop in oil prices brent and 30% of the gas distribution center Henry Tub in the international market affected the reference prices of oil and natural gas, adopted for calculating special participation (PE), causing a 19% reduction in PE collection in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The information was disclosed today (13) by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP). PE collection in the fourth quarter of last year reached BRL 10.5 billion, against BRL 13.12 billion in the third quarter.

Understand

O brent is a classification of crude oil. It is a lighter oil, traded on the London Stock Exchange and produced offshore in northern Europe and Asia. already the henry hub is a natural gas trading point located in the US state of Louisiana, a connection pipeline that transports gas throughout the Gulf Coast of the United States, according to the ANP.

The special participation, on the other hand, is an extraordinary financial compensation owed by concessionaires for the exploration and production of oil or natural gas in large-volume fields, calculated quarterly based on the net revenue from the production of each field, considering the deductions provided for by law.

In a breakdown by exploration field, Tupi was the one with the highest PE collection in the calculation period (R$ 8.49 billion), but fell by 15% compared to the previous third quarter, when it reached R$ 10 billion.

The only fields that showed expansion in relation to the third quarter were those of Jubarte, with PE collection of around R$ 213.28 million, against R$ 200.35 million in the previous quarter; and Sururu, with R$ 178.09 million, against R$ 127.18 in the third quarter. The increases were, respectively, 6% and 40%.