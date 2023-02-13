Cruzeiro and Atlético make tonight the 1st Superclássico Mineiro of 2023

It is day of the most important classic in Minas Gerais. Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG will duel later, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte. As principal, Fox has not lost to Galo for six years. Despite the writing, the timing of the celestial team is not the best. After two defeats, the team occupies the fourth position of Group C, with four points.

Uruguayan coach Eduardo Pezzolano has no shortages for tonight’s duel, but promises many changes among the starters to try to shake up the group’s morale after the latest results, such as the 1-0 defeat by Pouso Alegre, last Tuesday (7). ).

Coach Eduardo Coudet lives in a different environment from his compatriot. Atlético-MG won the last four games in the Campeonato Mineiro and easily leads Group A. The tendency is that the team tonight is the same one that overcame Democrata by 3-0 last Wednesday (8).

🎥 #GaloTVAoVivo: Cruzeiro x Atlético pre-game, straight from Independência! 📺 Live from 6:15 pm on @GaloTV. Team arrival, lineup, pitch warm-up and much more! 🔔 Turn on notifications and don’t miss it: https://t.co/y9UDAHToya#CRUxCAM 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/TI8brSVmwm — Athletic (@Atletico) February 13, 2023

Despite not winning as a visitor since 2017, Galo within Independência usually beats Fox. There are 40 wins, 21 losses and 17 draws. With Hulk as the main star, Atlético-MG is also looking for a historic four-time state championship.