Brazil wins the U-20 South American again after 12-year hiatus

After a 12-year hiatus, Brazil won the U-20 South American title again. The feat was achieved with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay, late last Sunday night (12) at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

This was the 12th Brazilian title in the competition, which began in 1954. The current achievement was achieved undefeated, with seven wins and two draws. In addition to the title, Brazil secured, with two rounds in advance, qualification for the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, 2023.

The victory over Uruguay was built with goals from defensive midfielder Andrey, with a header in the 38th minute of the second half, and striker Pedrinho, already in stoppage time. With the goal that opened the Brazilian triumph, the midfielder, who has just signed with Chelsea (England), secured the artillery of the competition alongside Vitor Roque, center forward of Athletico-PR.

After the title, Andrey, who was the captain of the Canarinho team, celebrated the feat with a post on a social network in which he stated: “Champion. In a decisive game, be decisive. Simply God. Happy for the title and for finishing top scorer in the competition”.

The achievement also had a special meaning for coach Ramon Menezes, who had already lifted the cup in the competition in 1991, but as an athlete. He was the second Brazilian to achieve such a feat in history. The first was Rogério Lourenço, South American champion as an athlete in 1988 and as a coach in 2009.