Mbappe linked to PSG-Bayern Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappé has been included in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their Champions League Round of 16, first leg tie against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes after participating in the team’s last two training sessions.

The French striker, who initially would miss the team for three weeks with a knee tendon injury he suffered on February 1, was on the field with his teammates on Sunday (12) and this Monday (13).

Coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday (11) that he would take “zero risk” with Mbappé.

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 away to Monaco in the Ligue 1 on Saturday (11) in their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

