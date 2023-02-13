Registration is open for the exam to obtain the Celpe-Bras

Registration is open for the exam to obtain the Certificate of Proficiency in Portuguese as a Foreign Language (Celpe-Bras). Interested parties can apply until February 24 through the Celpe-Bras System.

The tests will be applied between the 25th and 27th of April at posts in Brazil and abroad.

To register, the participant must inform: passport number or identification document valid in the country of registration, date of birth, select the country, department, province and state and choose the post where you want to take the exam. Candidates must also provide their email address and telephone number.

Rate

A fee of R$ 247.58 is charged for the application of the test in Brazil, and of US$ 115, for the application stations abroad. The amount must be paid by February 27th. The approval of registration is made at the applicator post only after confirmation of payment of the fee.

Service

Anyone who needs specialized assistance on the day of the test can request it through the Celpe-Bras system during the registration period. For this, it is necessary to send a supporting document (in English and in the official language of the place of the test), full name, diagnosis with the description of the condition that motivated the request and the code corresponding to the International Classification of Disease (ICD 10).

The document must have the signature and identification of the competent professional, with the respective registration with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), the Ministry of Health (MS) or the competent body in the country of origin.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for the test, will offer assistance to participants with low vision, blindness, monocular vision, physical disability, hearing impairment, deafness, intellectual disability, deafblindness, dyslexia, attention deficit, autism spectrum disorder, as well as for pregnant women, nursing mothers, the elderly and/or people with another specific condition.

corporate name

Participants can also request treatment by social name, during the registration period, by sending the following supporting documentation: scanned copy (front and back) of one of the official identification documents with a photo. It is necessary to insert in the system a current, clear, individual, color photo, with a white background (head to shoulders), full face, without the use of sunglasses and cap, hat, visor, hat or similar.

Exam

The Celpe-Bras it is proof of proficiency in the use of the Portuguese language by foreigners who wish to enroll in undergraduate and postgraduate programs. It is also used to validate the diplomas of foreign professionals who intend to work in Brazil.

The tests are carried out at applicator posts, such as higher education institutions, diplomatic representations, consular missions, cultural centers and institutes, and other institutions interested in the promotion and dissemination of the Portuguese language. The exam has written and oral assessment.