PF operation fights coyotes that send Brazilians to the US

This Monday (13), the Federal Police launched an operation to fight a gang of Brazilian coyotes that illegally send people to the United States (USA).

From a scheme set up in Rondônia, Brazilians are transported to the Mexican border, where they are crossed into the United States.

Named Operation Yankee, the action was carried out in collaboration with the US Internal Security Investigation Agency and the US Embassy in Brasília.

The operation is investigating crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and migrant smuggling.

The owners of a tourism company in Rondônia that organizes the logistics part, with issuing passports, purchasing airline tickets and helping with flights to Mexico are being investigated. From there, illegals cross on foot into the US.