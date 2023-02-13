WHO calls for international help in support of Turkey and Syria

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reinforced today (13) the request for the international community to continue supporting Syria and Turkey to face the humanitarian tragedy resulting from the earthquakes that affect millions of people .

When speaking, in online, at the annual meeting of the Global Community of Sustainable Technology and Innovation (G-Stic), in Rio de Janeiro, Tedros, who is in Damascus, the Syrian capital, said he had witnessed the total devastation of entire communities.

“Survivors are without shelter, without heat, without food, without clean water or medical attention. The health system in Syria does not have the capacity to respond to this disaster, having been weakened by more than a decade of conflict and economic crisis, in addition to cholera outbreaks and the covid-19 pandemic”, said the director general.

Eight days after the earthquakes, the latest balance sheet indicates that there are more than 35,000 dead in Syria and Turkey. According to the United Nations (UN), that number could double as thousands of people remain trapped in the wreckage of collapsed buildings.

According to Tedros, the covid-19 pandemic has shown that when a country’s health system is at risk, “everything is at risk”. “The pandemic put more than 93 million people in extreme poverty in 2020. Our challenge is not to leave anyone behind”.

G-Stic

The international conference, which for the first time is held in the Americas, began this Monday and continues until Wednesday (15). The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is the main co-host of the event. Initially led by the Belgian technology institute Vito, which holds significant weight in the event, G-Stic brings together a group of institutions with representations in all regions of the world. The entry of Brazil, in 2018, through Fiocruz, gave greater relevance to the health issue.