Ipea: homeless population in Brazil exceeds 281 thousand

The street population surpassed 281 thousand people in Brazil in 2022. This represents an increase of 38% since 2019, after the covid-19 pandemic. This is the conclusion of a study by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

Mauro came from Santa Catarina to Brasília after a motorcycle accident in November, which took away his source of income. He says he has no support from anyone and now he wants to return to the south of the country. Mauro tries to go out at one of the Pop Centers, places that serve homeless people.

“I broke off relationships with all my family members. I don’t have anyone, in this case. Precisely because of this, maybe I find myself in this situation. I had some change there, I was feeding myself, but now I come here, to feed myself and to try a passage, to return by the South.”.

The Ipea study warns that the increase in people on the streets is much greater in proportion than that of the general population. In the ten-year period, from 2012 to 2022, the growth of this vulnerable segment was 211%. According to IBGE data, the Brazilian population increased by 11% between 2011 and 2021.

The Southeast Region concentrates just over half of the homeless population in the country: there are 151 thousand people. Following are Northeast, South, Midwest and North. The survey highlights the North Region, where the smallest share of the homeless population in the country is located, but which, however, more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, going from eight thousand to more than 18 thousand people living on the streets.

