Bia Haddad is the new number 12 in the world, an unprecedented position for the country

Beatriz Haddad, from São Paulo, 25 years old, reached the 12th position in the world ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA, updated this Monday (13). It is the best position of a Brazilian tennis player in the history of the modality since 1975, when The WTA ranking began to count. Until then, the biggest tennis star in the country was Maria Esther Bueno, who won 19 Grand Slams (seven in singles, 11 in doubles and one in mixed doubles), between 1950 and early of the 1970s.

Last Monday (6), Bia Haddad had already risen to 14th in the world, when she debuted at the WTA 500 in Abu Dhabi. The performance throughout the week in the tournament was decisive for the Brazilian to jump two positions. Haddad stopped in the semifinals of Abu Dhabi, last Saturday (11), after being overcome by the Swiss Belinda Bencic, who a day later would win the title with a comeback victory over the Russian Liudmila Samsonova (1/6, 7/6 and 6/ 4).

The São Paulo native could get even closer to the top of the WTA list starting this Tuesday (14th), when she debuts at the Doha Open (Qatar). In the first round Haddad will face the Spanish Paula Badosa (20th). The departure time is yet to be determined.

Stefani rises to 30th in doubles ranking

Women’s doubles champion this Sunday (12) at WTA Abu Dhabi, Luisa Stefani from Campinas also has a lot to celebrate. She climbed four places in the WTA doubles rankings and is now ranked 30th. In addition to the Abu Dhabi title, Stefani has already won the Australian Open mixed doubles title and the WTA 500 in Adelaide this year.

Olympic doubles medalist at the Tokyo Games, the Brazilian also debuts this Tuesday (14) at the WTA 500 in Doha, alongside Anna Danilina. Stefani will face in the first round the partner with whom she was champion this Sunday (12), the Chinese Shuai Zhang who will partner with the Mexican Giuliana Olmos.