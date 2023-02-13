AGU wants sponsors of coup acts to return BRL 20.7 million

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) filed last Friday (10) in the Federal Court of the Federal District with a request that the precautionary action that blocked the assets of those accused of financing the charter of buses for the acts that destroyed the buildings of Praça dos Três Poderes, on January 8, be converted into a public civil action. Under the justification of protecting public assets, the measure asks that those involved be condemned definitively to reimburse R$ 20.7 million to the treasury.

In the lawsuit, which includes 54 individuals, three companies, an association and a union, the AGU highlights that it constitutes an “unlawful act when the holder of a right (in this specific case, the right to free demonstration and peaceful assembly), by exercising it , manifestly exceeds the limits imposed by its economic or social purpose, by good faith or by good customs, under the terms of Art. 187 of the Civil Code”.

According to the AGU, “in a democratic regime, as in the Brazilian system, it goes against the customs of democracy and good faith to convene and finance a movement or demonstration with the intention of taking power, a situation that highlights the illegality of the event that occurred. ”.

In the same action, the Attorney General’s Office also highlights that the defendants “were aware that the movement in organization could cause the event as it occurred”, since summons notices already made “express reference to designs of non-peaceful acts ( or of dubious peacefulness) and the taking of power, a fact that demonstrates a prior articulation of the movement with a non-orderly purpose, with the financing of transport being a primordial vector for it to take shape and materialize in the terms that occurred”.

The AGU explains that the amount of BRL 20.7 million is based on calculations of damages carried out by the Federal Supreme Court, the Planalto Palace, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate and “is the value that the Attorney General’s Office considers as damage already uncontroversial material, without prejudice to the production of new elements of evidence during the course of the procedural instruction, demonstrating even greater damage to public property”.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office requests rectifications so that the defendants remain listed only in the public civil action, considering that some defendants in the original precautionary action provided clarification and demonstrated that they had no involvement with the acts of January 8, including, in some cases , indicating who were the real contractors of the buses.

Historic

In total, the AGU has already filed four lawsuits against those accused of financing or directly participating in the acts of January 8th. In three of them, Justice has already ordered the blocking of the assets of those involved so that, in the event of a subsequent conviction, the amounts will be used to reimburse public assets.

178 individuals respond to these actions, in addition to the three companies, an association and a union already mentioned. The AGU should also soon file a request to convert the other three precautionary measures into public civil action, which relate to those arrested in flagrante delicto for the depredation of the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes.

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations at the end of 2022 included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic, on January 8.