IOC not on wrong side of Russia story, says Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said the body is not on the wrong side of history after opening the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC has received backlash after it laid out a path last month for athletes from both countries to gain Olympic berths through Asian qualification and compete as neutrals, without flags or anthems.

Athletes from Russia and neighboring Belarus were banned from many international competitions following Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

In a letter to Bach last week, Ukrainian athletes said the IOC was “on the wrong side of history” after Bach urged Ukraine to drop boycott threats.

When asked if the IOC was on the wrong side of the story, Bach told reporters on Sunday:

“No, history will show who is doing more for peace. Those who try to keep the lines open, to communicate, or those who want to isolate or divide.” “We are trying to find a solution that does justice to the sport’s mission, which is to unify, not contribute to more confrontation, more escalation,” he added.

Lithuania’s sports minister said on Friday that a group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, would demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told the Tass news agency that the requests were “absolutely unacceptable”.

