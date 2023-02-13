Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria exceeds 35,000

Eight days after the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, the latest balance indicates more than 35,000 deaths in both countries. This Sunday (12), the United Nations (UN) noted that the death toll could double, as thousands of people remain trapped in the wreckage of collapsed buildings. Territorial rivalries between the Syrian government and rebel groups are hampering humanitarian aid.

The catastrophe caused by the tremors – with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale – left a picture of destruction. According to the Agence France Presse, the Turkish authorities register 31,643 deaths. In Syria, 3,581 are confirmed.

Humanitarian and rescue aid is running out of time in the affected regions, in an attempt to save any survivors.

Diplomacy and conflict

Clashes between unidentified groups have already caused German rescue teams and the Austrian army to suspend operations in Turkey. Search engines say they are facing an “increasingly difficult security situation”.

In Syria, the pressure is repeated. The context of civil war in the territory affected by the disaster, in the northwest of the country, aggravates the insecurity of vital aid.

The region is one of those under the control of rebel forces, especially the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is fighting the regime of President Bashar al-Assad and has the support of Russia and Iran.

USA

The United States (US) urged adversaries in Syria to grant immediate passage to humanitarian assistance. “All humanitarian assistance must be allowed to pass through all border points,” warned the spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

HTS said the group would not allow aid from the government-controlled Syrian side: “We will not allow the regime to take advantage of the situation to show that it is helping.”

WHO

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was in Syria over the weekend and met with Assad in Damascus.

“Assad is open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency,” he told reporters.

Tedros also said that the WHO is waiting for a green light from rebel-held areas before humanitarian aid proceeds and reiterated that it will monitor “emergency medical supplies of around 37 tons”.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who is in Turkey and due to visit Syria, told Sky News on Saturday he would ask the Security Council to authorize aid access through two more border crossings, arguing that there is “a very clear humanitarian case”.

However, the Syrian government considers that aid arriving across the border without its approval represents a violation of sovereignty.

The border dividing Turkey and Armenia has reopened for the first time in 35 years to provide aid to victims. Five trucks left Armenia with food.

