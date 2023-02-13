For the first time, Brazil does not register a death from covid-19 in 24 hours

Data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), released early Sunday evening (12), show that for the first time, in 24 hours, Brazil does not record deaths caused by covid-19.

According to Conass, in the period of 24 hours, 298 new cases of covid-19 were registered. The moving average of the last 7 days was 45 deaths and 9,126 new daily cases of the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, 36,932,830 cases of the disease have been recorded, with 697,674 deaths. The incidence and mortality rates, referring to every 100,000 inhabitants, are 17,575 cases of covid-19 and 332 deaths.

Vaccination

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health released the schedule for 2023 of the National Vaccination Program, including covid-19. Actions begin on February 27, with the application of bivalent booster doses against the disease in the population at greater risk of developing severe forms of covid-19, such as the elderly over 60 years of age and people with disabilities.

It is also planned for April to intensify the vaccination campaign against influenza, before the arrival of winter, when lower temperatures lead to an increase in cases of respiratory diseases. In May, there should be a multi-vaccination action against polio and measles in schools.

The stages, according to the ministry, were organized according to existing dose stocks, new orders placed by the folder and delivery commitments made by vaccine manufacturers.